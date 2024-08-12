When is Caitlin Clark's Next Game? Updated Schedule for Rest of 2024 WNBA Season
The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially over, meaning the WNBA's Olympic break is also coming to an end.
Before the Olympic Games, though, there was the All-Star break. This means the WNBA hasn't been in action since July 17. The league will return to the court for the first time in nearly a month when the regular season resumes Thursday, Aug. 15.
Players that weren't included on Team USA for the Olympics, like Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, will go nearly a month without playing in the regular season. So, when can fans next expect to see the WNBA's No. 1 pick on their screens again? Here's all you need to know about Clark and the Fever's schedule.
When is Caitlin Clark's Next Game?
Clark and the Fever will return to action on Friday, Aug. 16 vs. the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever will host the game at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ION.
The Fever beat the Mercury in their two previous meetings this season.
Through 26 games this season, Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. The Fever sit third in the Eastern Conference with an 11–15 record.
Indiana Fever Remaining 2024 Schedule
Opponent
Date
Time
TV
Mercury
Friday, Aug. 16
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Seattle Storm
Sunday, Aug. 18
3:30 p.m. ET
ABC
Minnesota Lynx
Saturday, Aug. 24
8:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Atlanta Dream
Monday, Aug. 26
7:30 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Connecticut Sun
Wednesday, Aug. 28
7:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Chicago Sky
Friday, Aug. 30
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Dallas Wings
Sunday, Sept. 1
4:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Los Angeles Sparks
Wednesday, Sept. 4
7:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Lynx
Friday, Sept. 6
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Dream
Sunday, Sept. 8
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN3
Las Vegas Aces
Wednesday, Sept. 11
7:00 p.m. ET
NBATV
Aces
Friday, Sept. 13
7:30 p.m. ET
ion
Wings
Sunday, Sept.15
3:00 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Washington Mystics
Thursday, Sept. 19
7:00 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime
The WNBA regular season will go on for about another month before the playoffs begin.
When Do the WNBA Playoffs Begin?
The WNBA regular season ends on Thursday, Sept. 19 with the playoffs then beginning on Sunday, Sept. 22. The postseason will play on until a champion is crowned. The latest date in which the WNBA finals will play to is Sunday, Oct. 20.