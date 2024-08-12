SI

When is Caitlin Clark's Next Game? Updated Schedule for Rest of 2024 WNBA Season

Madison Williams

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially over, meaning the WNBA's Olympic break is also coming to an end.

Before the Olympic Games, though, there was the All-Star break. This means the WNBA hasn't been in action since July 17. The league will return to the court for the first time in nearly a month when the regular season resumes Thursday, Aug. 15.

Players that weren't included on Team USA for the Olympics, like Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, will go nearly a month without playing in the regular season. So, when can fans next expect to see the WNBA's No. 1 pick on their screens again? Here's all you need to know about Clark and the Fever's schedule.

When is Caitlin Clark's Next Game?

Clark and the Fever will return to action on Friday, Aug. 16 vs. the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever will host the game at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ION.

The Fever beat the Mercury in their two previous meetings this season.

Through 26 games this season, Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. The Fever sit third in the Eastern Conference with an 11–15 record.

Indiana Fever Remaining 2024 Schedule

Opponent

Date

Time

TV

Mercury

Friday, Aug. 16

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Seattle Storm

Sunday, Aug. 18

3:30 p.m. ET

ABC

Minnesota Lynx

Saturday, Aug. 24

8:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Atlanta Dream

Monday, Aug. 26

7:30 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Connecticut Sun

Wednesday, Aug. 28

7:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Chicago Sky

Friday, Aug. 30

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Dallas Wings

Sunday, Sept. 1

4:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Los Angeles Sparks

Wednesday, Sept. 4

7:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Lynx

Friday, Sept. 6

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Dream

Sunday, Sept. 8

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN3

Las Vegas Aces

Wednesday, Sept. 11

7:00 p.m. ET

NBATV

Aces

Friday, Sept. 13

7:30 p.m. ET

ion

Wings

Sunday, Sept.15

3:00 p.m. ET

NBA TV

Washington Mystics

Thursday, Sept. 19

7:00 p.m. ET

Amazon Prime

The WNBA regular season will go on for about another month before the playoffs begin.

When Do the WNBA Playoffs Begin?

The WNBA regular season ends on Thursday, Sept. 19 with the playoffs then beginning on Sunday, Sept. 22. The postseason will play on until a champion is crowned. The latest date in which the WNBA finals will play to is Sunday, Oct. 20.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/WNBA