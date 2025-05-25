Caitlin Clark Had Optimistic Statement on New-Look Fever's Growth After Tough Loss
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have started their 2025 season 2–2, following a tough 90–88 loss to the defending champion New York Liberty Saturday afternoon. The Fever have played four games in eight days to start the WNBA season and now have a few days to regroup before their next game Wednesday against the Washington Mystics on the road.
It's a moment for Indiana to take a breath, even after the close defeat to the undefeated Liberty where Fever coach Stephanie White wasn't pleased with the officiating. As Clark starts her second WNBA season, she's hopeful that the early season battles will help the new-look Indiana roster down the road.
"That's probably what's frustrating about it. ... We are two possessions from being 4–0," Clark said postgame Saturday via ESPN's M.A. Voepel. "But there were so many little areas of this game we could have improved. It definitely stings, but this is what's going to make us better at the end of the year."
Indiana's two losses thus far are by a combined three points. They lost to the Atlanta Dream at home Tuesday by one point, not connecting on a last-second shot opportunity to win the game. Although both defeats are tough pills to swallow, the Fever have to be pleased that their new team is gelling quickly.
Over the offseason, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard signed with Indiana in free agency and Sophie Cunningham was brought in via trade. Arguably the most critical offseason acquisition was on the sideline in White, who replaced Christie Sides as head coach. Plus, this is only Clark's second WNBA season and Aliyah Boston's third. Amid plenty of change, the Fever are finding their footing, even if they let a couple games slip away. The team is right there, though, even against the best of the best. And Clark knows it.