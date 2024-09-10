Caitlin Clark Extends Player of the Week Streak Amid Dominant Run
Another week, another impressive accolade for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.
Clark has been on a tear of late, truly coming into her own as a top tier scorer and playmaker during the second half of the WNBA campaign. After another strong series of games from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, Clark took home the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for the third consecutive time.
Clark averaged 25.0 points over the three-game span, to go with 10.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds as the Fever picked up wins against the Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream, but lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
Since returning from the Olympic break, Clark has been nothing short of dominant, helping Indiana secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.
This marks the third week in a row that Clark won Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference, and she's brought her season averages up to 19.2 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
Clark and the Fever have four games remaining in the regular season, and she'll look to continue her strong play in order to close out the season on a high note. Their next contest comes Wednesday against the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces.