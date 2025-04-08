Resurfaced Video of Caitlin Clark Dominating vs. Iowa Men's Practice Team Is Incredible
Caitlin Clark reached folk hero status by the end of her four years at Iowa. As is often the case with generational athletes, the stories about Clark's basketball prowess became stuff of legend. And there's perhaps no more infamous story about Clark as a Hawkeye than a scrimmage against the Iowa men's practice team that she dominated to a comical degree.
Clark addressed the story of that scrimmage, which became famous in the sports world after it was featured in an ESPN column by Wright Thompson, during her David Letterman interview that released on Netflix on Tuesday. That led to the resurfacing of a video from that very scrimmage—released by Kathryn Reynolds, now the director of player development for the Hawkeyes, after the Thompson story last year.
Here it is in all its beauty. An absurd display of shotmaking and a reminder of how hot the "hot hand" is for superstar players like Clark, who said she scored 22 points in two minutes that day.
What an awesome video.
As Clark is set to embark upon her second WNBA season, the video serves as a good reminder of what happens when she catches fire.