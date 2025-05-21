Caitlin Clark Reveals NBA Player That Left Her Starstruck While Shooting State Farm Ad
Caitlin Clark is one of the most marketable sports superstars on the planet, so it comes as no surprise that she's part of State Farm's esteemed list of sponsored athletes.
Having filmed a number of commercials with the insurance company over the past couple of years, Clark has featured on screens alongside some of the biggest stars in sports.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated as part of her new "With the Assist" platform with State Farm, which aims to shine a spotlight on real-life assists that frequently go unrecognized but make a significant impact, Clark discussed feeling starstruck during her first commercial shoot with the brand.
In that ad, Clark starred alongside Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller, teaming up with them to provide assistance for a couple that had backed their car into a pole in a parking lot.
"I feel like making a State Farm commercial is kind of––you just get starstruck doing that... But I remember my first State Farm commercial which was with Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller, and Jimmy's been one of my favorite players ever since I was young, so that kind of had me starstruck a little bit. It was really fun," Clark told SI.
Clark has already filmed multiple commercial spots with State Farm, and the latest one, "From the Logo," revolves around the With the Assist platform and aligns with her on various levels. A look at the spot can be seen here.
"Obviously I assist very well on the court, but also I think State Farm, their brand just shows up in all the little ways off the court, the things that people don't always see, and at the end of the day, that's a lot more important than basketball," Clark said.