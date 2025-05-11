SI

Caitlin Clark’s Ridiculous Three-Pointer Had WNBA Fans Going Nuts

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark is ready to tear up the WNBA again.
Caitlin Clark is ready to tear up the WNBA again. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The WNBA is back, which means so is Caitlin Clark. And it's already looking like her second year at the professional level is going to be even better than her historic rookie campaign.

Clark and the Fever got a preseason win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night and once again the star guard was lethal from three-point land. She finished the game with 13 points in 23 minutes.

Her coolest bucket came on a step-back three-pointer that had fans in awe. If she's able to make this shot on a regular basis then she's going to be almost impossible to guard. Check out how easy she made this look:

Fans loved it:

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA