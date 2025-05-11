Caitlin Clark’s Ridiculous Three-Pointer Had WNBA Fans Going Nuts
The WNBA is back, which means so is Caitlin Clark. And it's already looking like her second year at the professional level is going to be even better than her historic rookie campaign.
Clark and the Fever got a preseason win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night and once again the star guard was lethal from three-point land. She finished the game with 13 points in 23 minutes.
Her coolest bucket came on a step-back three-pointer that had fans in awe. If she's able to make this shot on a regular basis then she's going to be almost impossible to guard. Check out how easy she made this look:
Fans loved it:
