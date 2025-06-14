SI

Caitlin Clark Shares Whether She'll Be on Minute Restriction in Return vs. Liberty

The face of the WNBA is back.

Over the course of the five games she's missed, anticipation for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's return has only grown. The Fever—on the fringes of playoff contention with a 4-5 record—need her back.

She's set to make her triumphant return Saturday when Indiana hosts the New York Liberty, and on Saturday she outlined the terms of her comeback to reporters.

"I’m not a huge fan of minutes restrictions, I think that's silly," Clark said via Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. "I told them I don't want to come back unless I’m 100%, a full go."

Clark played 35.4 minutes per game in 2024, the second-highest average in the league as a rookie. She's averaging 35 minutes per game in her still-young 2025 season.

"Why would I be out there to play 20 minutes? I'm out there to win and give everything I have for this team," Clark said. "My rotations might just be a little shorter to keep me a little fresher... but no minutes restriction, my rotations just might be a little quicker."

