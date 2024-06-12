Caitlin Clark Showed No Mercy Swatting Kid's Shot at Charity Event, and Fans Loved It
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark took some time out of her packed schedule Tuesday to attend a community event in the Indianapolis area.
Clark joined local volunteers to help build walls for a new Habitat for Humanity home in Boone County. During the event, Clark played hoops with a few kids at the event—and absolutely swatted a shot from a youngster with a big smile across her face.
That competitive fire knows no bounds.
Basketball fans had fun with the moment:
Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is averaging 16.3 points on 37.3% shooting from the field through 13 games this season.
Clark and the Fever are back in action Thursday to host the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If Tuesday's charity event is any indication, Clark—who has swatted 11 shots this season—is looking to host a block party.