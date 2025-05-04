Caitlin Clark Shows Off Unlimited Range By Hitting Ridiculous Shot From Her Own Logo
When you're facing Caitlin Clark, you're going to want to guard her from the moment she steps across half court.
The Brazilian national team found that out the hard way on Sunday during their exhibition match against the Indiana Fever, as Clark pulled up from all of 36 feet away from the basket and drained a jaw-dropping three.
Clark wasted no time hoisting up the deep ball, standing a couple feet behind her own No. 22 logo on the Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor. The No. 22 logo on the floor represents the exact spot where Clark hit a three to take sole ownership of the NCAA's all-time women's scoring mark. Clark pulled up from a couple of feet behind that logo and nailed the deep three.
Have a look:
Clark did her best Stephen Curry impression, forcing a defender to come well outside the perimeter to guard her and still draining the shot from near half-court. She could then be seen beaming while pointing to the broadcast desk as she got back on defense.
There's not a lot of players who would even think to take such a long-ranged shot attempt, but Clark didn't hesitate to pull the trigger from 36-feet away, and her shot was absolutely perfect.
A special moment for No. 22 back at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.