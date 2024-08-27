Caitlin Clark's Stunning Behind-the-Back Dribble Was Even Better in Slow Motion
Caitlin Clark was cooking against the Atlanta Dream on Monday night. After shaking off an ankle injury scare in the first quarter, the prized rookie was dominant throughout the game and put on a show with her elite ball handling.
Among her highlights from the game was a jaw-dropping drive to the basket during which she blew past a Dream defender with a devastating behind-the-back move.
Clark snatched the ankles of Atlanta's Maya Caldwell with her quick change of direction while driving to the rim. The dribble move was sensational at normal speed, but slow-motion footage of the play truly depicts just how badly she had her defender beat.
Take a look for yourself:
Yeah. Good luck defending that.
Clark stopped on a dime and disposed of Caldwell with ease before gliding to the basket and making a contested layup. Quite possibly the prettiest two points of the night, as the No. 1 pick continues to shine in her first season as a pro.