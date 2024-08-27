SI

Caitlin Clark Ties WNBA Rookie Three-Point Record With Lethal Step-Back

Tom Dierberger

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after shooting a three-pointer on Aug. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after shooting a three-pointer on Aug. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
It was only a matter of time.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark tied the all-time WNBA rookie three-point record Monday night, draining four triples during her team's 84–79 win over the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.

The four three-pointers boosted her season total to 85, tying the WNBA rookie single-season record set by Dream guard Rhyne Howard in 2022. Clark officially tied the record with a step-back three in the fourth quarter.

In 34 games as a rookie in 2022, Howard drained 85 triples on 34.4% shooting on 7.3 attempts from beyond the arc per game. Clark shoots more—averaging 8.7 three-point attempts per game—but managed to tie the record while shooting 32.9% from deep across 30 contests.

Clark still has some work to do if she wants to top the all-time single-season record of 128, set by Sabrina Ionescu last year. But it's not completely out of the question. To reach 129 three-pointers, Clark would have to average 4.4 three-point makes over her last 10 games of the season.

Clark already holds the all-time rookie record for assists in a single season. She'll have her next chance to set the all-time three-point makes record Wednesday when the Fever host the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

