Caitlin Clark to Miss Time Due to Injury
The WNBA's biggest star is set to miss some time.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark suffered a left quad strain and will be out for a minimum of two weeks, the team announced on Monday.
It's a "new injury," according to the Indy Star's Chlo Peterson, and not related to her left quad injury from training camp.
"Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation," the Fever added.
Clark is averaging 19 points per game over the Fever's first four contests and also leads the WNBA in assists per game with 9.3. Indiana is 2-2 to start the season, sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream.
The Fever will lean on Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell for offensive production in Clark's absence, who are scoring 18.5 and 17.8 points per game, respectively. Their next contest is on the road against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.