Caitlin Clark to Miss Time Due to Injury

The Fever star is set to be out a minimum of two weeks.

Clark is set to miss some time with a left quad injury.
The WNBA's biggest star is set to miss some time.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark suffered a left quad strain and will be out for a minimum of two weeks, the team announced on Monday.

It's a "new injury," according to the Indy Star's Chlo Peterson, and not related to her left quad injury from training camp.

"Further updates will be provided, as available, following re-evaluation," the Fever added.

Clark is averaging 19 points per game over the Fever's first four contests and also leads the WNBA in assists per game with 9.3. Indiana is 2-2 to start the season, sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever will lean on Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell for offensive production in Clark's absence, who are scoring 18.5 and 17.8 points per game, respectively. Their next contest is on the road against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

