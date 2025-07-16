Caitlin Clark Visibly Upset After Appearing to Injure Groin in Closing Minute vs. Sun
Caitlin Clark appeared to aggravate her groin injury during the Indiana Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Boston on Tuesday night.
Clark immediately grabbed her leg after a key assist late in the fourth quarter. Clark walked over to the bench in distress and put a towel over her head and appeared to spend the final minutes of the game fighting back tears on the bench.
Here's the play where Clark came away hobbled:
She had missed multiple games earlier this season with injuries, including a groin injury that kept her out for five games. Clark has spoken about how mentally trying it has been to deal with the injuries this season.
The Fever went 4-5 without Clark this season and are now 8-5 with her. They currently have the sixth-best record in the league (12-10).
Clark finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the win. The Fever are scheduled to take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.