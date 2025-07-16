SI

Caitlin Clark Visibly Upset After Appearing to Injure Groin in Closing Minute vs. Sun

Stephen Douglas

An emotional Caitlin Clark late in the Fever’s win over the Sun.
Caitlin Clark appeared to aggravate her groin injury during the Indiana Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Boston on Tuesday night.

Clark immediately grabbed her leg after a key assist late in the fourth quarter. Clark walked over to the bench in distress and put a towel over her head and appeared to spend the final minutes of the game fighting back tears on the bench.

Here's the play where Clark came away hobbled:

She had missed multiple games earlier this season with injuries, including a groin injury that kept her out for five games. Clark has spoken about how mentally trying it has been to deal with the injuries this season.

The Fever went 4-5 without Clark this season and are now 8-5 with her. They currently have the sixth-best record in the league (12-10).

Clark finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the win. The Fever are scheduled to take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

