Caitlin Clark Announces Whether She'll Participate in All-Star Festivities

The guard suffered a groin injury Tuesday.

Caitlin Clark (left) reacts after being injured Tuesday.
Caitlin Clark (left) reacts after being injured Tuesday. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game was supposed to be a celebration of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark—but it will have to go on without her.

Clark will not participate in the All-Star Game or three-point contest in order to rehab a recent groin injury, she announced Thursday afternoon.

"I have to rest my body," Clark said in a statement issued by the Fever. "I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping (New York Liberty coach) Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win."

Indiana is scheduled to host the All-Star Game for the first time in history Saturday.

Clark suffered a groin injury late in the Fever's 85–77 win over the Connecticut Sun Tuesday, forcing her from a game where she racked up 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. She missed Indiana's blowout loss to the Liberty Thursday.

In her second year in the WNBA, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

