Caitlin Clark Announces Whether She'll Participate in All-Star Festivities
Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game was supposed to be a celebration of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark—but it will have to go on without her.
Clark will not participate in the All-Star Game or three-point contest in order to rehab a recent groin injury, she announced Thursday afternoon.
"I have to rest my body," Clark said in a statement issued by the Fever. "I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping (New York Liberty coach) Sandy (Brondello) coach our team to a win."
Indiana is scheduled to host the All-Star Game for the first time in history Saturday.
Clark suffered a groin injury late in the Fever's 85–77 win over the Connecticut Sun Tuesday, forcing her from a game where she racked up 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. She missed Indiana's blowout loss to the Liberty Thursday.
In her second year in the WNBA, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.