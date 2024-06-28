Caitlin Clark Made Awesome WNBA History in Fever’s Loss to Storm
Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 300 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in the Indiana Fever’s 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday.
Clark took 19 games to reach that feat, according to Across the Timeline. Former Charlotte Sting guard Andrea Stinson and All-Star Shannon Johnson previously held the record at 22 games back when they accomplished the feat in the late ‘90s.
Clark shot 4-of-9 from the field for 15 points against the Storm and went 3-of-7 from three-point range. She also added six rebounds and seven assists.
In front of a sellout crowd at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which included basketball stars like WNBA legend Sue Bird and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard, Clark dazzled yet again, at one point draining a logo three.
Clark and the Fever (7-12) will continue their road trip and play the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday before facing the two-time defending champions, the Las Vegas Aces, on July 2.