Caitlin Clark’s Latest WNBA Record Shows Just How Dominant She’s Been as a Rookie
Caitlin Clark's rookie season in the WNBA got off to a slow start, with the Fever losing their first five games out of the gate. Since then, however, the former Iowa star has lived up to the hype as she's helped her team become one of the hottest in the league and has them ready to become a problem in the postseason.
Clark has broken a number of records in her rookie year, but her latest one shows just how dominant she has become in such a short time. The No. 1 pick, who has helped Indiana win six of its last seven games, now has 12 double-doubles, which is the most by a guard in a season.
Her latest came in Sunday's win over Dallas when she racked up 28 points and 12 assists. She's now averaging 18.7 points and 8.4 assists a game.
The Fever (17-16) are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Sparks. They'll be looking to win their fifth straight game and Clark will be looking to add to yet another record.