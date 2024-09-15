Caitlin Clark Wows Fans on Both Ends of the Court With Thrilling Sequence vs. Wings
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hosted the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon smack in the middle of Week 2 of the NFL season. The Indianapolis Colts game against the Green Bay Packers didn't take any attention off Clark as Gainbridge Fieldhouse was packed for the Fever's game against the second-worst team in the league.
Clark did not disappoint as she scored 14 points in the first half, making 3-of-6 three-pointers to go along with four assists to add to her record for most in a single season.
One of those three-pointers came from incredibly deep.
What made it so special was the sequence that took place right before that shot. First, she brought the ball up, made several moves, and banked in a short shot where she wanted a foul. When she got back on defense she deflected a pass, causing a turnover. Then she brought it back up the court, showed off a couple more moves, and threw a behind-the-back bounce pass. And that's when she relocated and nailed the deep triple.
That's why all these people showed up on a football Sunday.