Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Yelling at a Referee After the Fever’s Loss vs. Wings
The Fever lost to the Wings on Tuesday night in a game that ended with a very bad final possession for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 24 points, took the final shot in front of the Indiana bench and the still-injured Caitlin Clark.
Clark clearly did not like the way the game ended or the performance of the referees because as everyone walked onto the court after the game Clark began clapping demonstrably towards official Amy Bonner. You can see that part in the final seconds of the full game highlights the WNBA put on YouTube.
While the broadcast cut away, Getty caught some pictures of the heated interaction between Clark and Bonner as she tried to walk away. Clark obviously caught her attention as the referee turned and pointed back towards her bench.
Earlier in the game it was Clark who kept her cool as she physically restrained coach Stephanie White to keep her off the court.
Just your basic Fever game.