SI

Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Yelling at a Referee After the Fever’s Loss vs. Wings

Stephen Douglas

Caitlin Clark had some words for a referee after the Fever lost to the Wings.
Caitlin Clark had some words for a referee after the Fever lost to the Wings. / Photo by Brian Spurlock / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

The Fever lost to the Wings on Tuesday night in a game that ended with a very bad final possession for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 24 points, took the final shot in front of the Indiana bench and the still-injured Caitlin Clark.

Clark clearly did not like the way the game ended or the performance of the referees because as everyone walked onto the court after the game Clark began clapping demonstrably towards official Amy Bonner. You can see that part in the final seconds of the full game highlights the WNBA put on YouTube.

While the broadcast cut away, Getty caught some pictures of the heated interaction between Clark and Bonner as she tried to walk away. Clark obviously caught her attention as the referee turned and pointed back towards her bench.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark had some words for a referee after the Fever lost to the Wings. / Photo by Brian Spurlock / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Caitlin Clark, WNBA Referee
Caitlin Clark yells at a referee after the Fever’s latest loss. / Photo by Brian Spurlock / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier in the game it was Clark who kept her cool as she physically restrained coach Stephanie White to keep her off the court.

Just your basic Fever game.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/Basketball