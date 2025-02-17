Caitlin Clark's Agent Makes Bold Statement About Client's Value to WNBA
Caitlin Clark's agent thinks it's not possible for the WNBA to compensate her client fairly.
On Monday, Clark's agent, Erin Kane, told ESPN the 23-year-old Indiana Fever star is unlikely to ever be paid what she's really worth to the league.
"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," she said. Kane represents a number of WNBA players including Arike Ogunbowale and reigning defensive player of the year Napheesa Collier.
"She's part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more," Kane said. "She should be recognized for what she has done and what she's brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It's as simple as that."
Clark and a loaded rookie class in 2024 is credited with helping the league's popularity explode, leading to the most-watched regular season in 24 years and record attendance numbers. She is expected to earn just more than $78,000 during the 2025 season.
WNBA salaries range from just more than $64,000 on the lower end to $241,984 on the high end. The salaries are collectively bargained and the players union exercised its right to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement, which will end after the 2025 season.
There's no doubt higher salaries will be a huge part of those negotiations in a few months.