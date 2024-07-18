Caitlin Clarks Sets WNBA Single-Game Assists Record With Historic Showing vs. Wings
Caitlin Clark may have settled the Rookie of the Year debate with her performance on Wednesday night.
The Indiana Fever superstar enjoyed a record-breaking outing during the team's game against the Dallas Wings, dropping a WNBA single game record 19 assists.
Her prolific playmaking vaults her ahead of one of the WNBA's all-time greatest facilitator's, Courtney Vandersloot, who previously held the single game record with 18 assists, which she set back in 2020.
Now, Clark, who's previous career high was 13 assists in a single game, stands alone in league history after just 26 games in the W.
And these weren't just your run-of-the-mill assists, either. She was pulling out all the tricks in order to set her teammates up with open looks, stunning fans—and the Dallas defense—with a bevy of behind-the-back feeds.
As Clark continues to get more comfortable playing at the WNBA level, her passing has noticeably improved. Across the last nine games, Clark has recorded 11 or more assists in seven of them. She entered Wednesday night's game averaging a league-best 7.8 assists per game, a figure which stands to improve after her impressive outing.