Cameron Brink Clamps Mystics With Two Late Blocks to Secure Sparks' First Win
The Los Angeles Sparks, losers of their first two games of the 2024 WNBA season, needed a stop Tuesday night at the Walter Pyramid to secure their first win of the year.
And rookie Cameron Brink delivered.
Clinging to a 70–68 lead in the closing seconds, the Sparks set up their defense for one last Washington Mystics possession. The 6'4" Brink stood near the paint to protect the rim.
When Mystics center Shakira Austin spun into the lane to attempt a game-tying shot, Brink was there to send it back to the ground. And when Austin regained possession to try again, Brink stuffed her again to clinch the win.
Brink, the No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft out of Stanford, logged four points on 2-of-2 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks in 30 minutes.
Lexie Brown led the Sparks on Tuesday with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting and six assists. Two other Sparks players—Dearica Hamby and Kia Nurse—also scored in double figures.
Los Angeles (1–2) returns to the floor Friday for a matchup against the Indiana Fever in which Brink will face Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, for the first time as a professional.