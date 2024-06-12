Chicago Sky Coach Chastises Reporter For Question About Angel Reese’s Olympics Future
Amid ongoing buzz surrounding the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team this summer, Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon had an impassioned response to those doubting rookie Angel Reese’s talent and potential.
Weatherspoon was asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether Reese has what it takes to become an Olympian in the future.
“Come on now, I know you’re not asking me that question,” Weatherspoon said. “Does she have what it takes? She's showing it… She has what it takes. You're doggone right she has what it takes.”
Weatherspoon continued, “Kamilla [Cardoso] has what it takes as well to compete for her country. Everybody on this team has what it freaking takes. We all do.”
Reese, the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft, is averaging 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 34.6% from the field in 10 appearances this season. Though the former LSU standout’s shooting hasn’t always been consistent, Reese has scored double-digits in eight of 10 games and has four double-doubles on the year.
Reese’s collegiate rival, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, generated controversy earlier this week when she was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In time, Reese could find herself sharing the court with Clark on a future Olympics squad, but for now, the two rookies will continue to focus on improving their skills in the WNBA.
“Angel is going to be Angel,” Weatherspoon said. “She’s off the charts rebounding the basketball, getting us second-chance opportunities. She’s going to be even better at finishing around the rim… She’s just going to continue to rise. She’s a champion, she’s a freaking winner. All she wanna do is freaking win.”