ESPN Announcers Break Down All the Ways Caitlin Clark Is Getting Fouled vs. Wings
The Indiana Fever are taking on the Dallas Wings on Sunday afternoon in one of the most anticipated games of the WNBA season, as it marks Caitlin Clark's first professional matchup against Paige Bueckers.
The battle of the two No. 1 picks is expected to bring all the fireworks, even if their respective teams aren't doing too well this year. Early in the matchup, Clark appears to be dealing with increased physicality from the Wings' defense, who are doing everything they can to disrupt the second-year guard's game.
ESPN announcers Rebecca Lobo and Ryan Ruocco didn't like what they were seeing on one play, when Clark had to fight through contact as she dribbled on the perimeter.
"There's a grab, there's a hold, there's another grab, I mean, all of those are fouls," Lobo said. "Every single one of them. That's a foul, that's a foul, and finally they call [one of them]."
Clark is looking to improve her shooting percentages after going 4-of-35 from beyond the arc in her last five games with the Fever. Given the physical and aggressive way the Wings are guarding her, she will likely need to work a little harder for any open shots this game.
The Fever currently hold a comfortable double-digit lead over the Wings in the first half.