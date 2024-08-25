Fans Loved A’ja Wilson’s Ice-Cold Reaction to Buzzer-Beater Game-Winner
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson reminded the league why she was a two-time MVP—and perhaps a soon-to-be third—in Sunday’s 77-75 win over the Chicago Sky.
Wilson, who entered Sunday’s matchup averaging 26.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, helped the Aces clinch a last-second victory at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Aces built a double-digit lead midway through the second half, but the Sky mustered an admirable comeback and tied the game with roughly one second left on the clock, thanks to a clutch three-pointer made by Sky guard Chennedy Carter.
On the play immediately after Carter’s basket, though, Wilson silenced the crowd with a clutch shot of her own to win the game.
The All-Star center collected an inbound pass in the paint and calmly finished the lay-up as the buzzer sounded. While her teammates mobbed her, jumping up and down as they celebrated the thrilling victory, Wilson had a stone-cold look on her face which she held for several seconds.
Fans loved it, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Wilson later posted a much funnier reaction to her game-winning shot. She wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “The Basketball Gods said “here.. DAMN!”
Wilson recorded 20 points, 18 rebounds, and three ocks in the Aces’ win, padding her career-best seventh season in the league. The two-time defending WNBA champions are a half-game out of the fourth seed and will face the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.