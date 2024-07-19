Fever’s Erica Wheeler At Risk of Missing WNBA Skills Challenge Due to Internet Outage Fiasco
Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler will have one crazy story to tell at WNBA All-Star Weekend—if she’s able to make it there on time.
Wheeler, who was chosen as one of five participants for the WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, recently posted an unfortunate update on her traveling plans. The Fever star’s Delta Airlines flight to Phoenix was canceled last-minute, likely due to a global technology outage that hit Friday afternoon and forced Delta, among other airlines, to delay and cancel flights.
To make matters worse, there were no available same-day flights for her to make it to the Footprint Center in time for the Skills Challenge, which starts at 6 p.m. ET.
Wheeler wrote on X:
“UPDATE: FLIGHT CANCELLED So yaaaaaa no airlines have flight leaving out in time to make it to PHX in time for the Skills Challenge! The one friend I have that have a PJ, pilot has maxed out on his hours to fly til Tuesday so wow! WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW !”
Wheeler’s post has since been deleted.
WNBA fans have started reaching out to notable people to help get Wheeler on the next flight to Phoenix, tagging the likes of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, X’s Elon Musk and even pop icons Taylor Swift and Beyonce.
The WNBA Skills Challenge field includes Wheeler, a 2019 All-Star MVP, Phoenix Mercury center Brittany Griner, Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray and Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey.