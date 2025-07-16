Fever Fan Ejected From Game After Alleged Interaction With Sun's Saniya Rivers
A fan was ejected in Tuesday's game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun for allegedly touching Sun guard Saniya Rivers, according to Sun sideline reporter Terrika Foster-Brasby.
The fan, who was wearing an Indiana Fever jersey, was seen being escorted out of TD Garden by security in the second quarter of the game. Rivers was on the sidelines ready to inbound the ball following a timeout, but she then had a conversation with the WNBA officials about something that seemed to happen before she could put the ball in play.
After that conversation, a fan sitting courtside by the Sun bench was identified and then ejected from the arena.
The Fever-Sun announcers on the ESPN broadcast briefly mentioned the fan incident but didn't have any more details regarding what exactly happened between Rivers and the fan.
More clarification could be coming postgame, with the Fever poised to clinch their 12th win of the season against the Sun.