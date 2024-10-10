WNBA Finals Tickets: Cheapest & Most Expensive Seats
After the Minnesota Lynx eliminated the Connecticut Sun in five games earlier this week, the WNBA Finals matchup was set. The Lynx will take on the New York Liberty for the W crown in a five-game series that begins on Thursday and could stretch all the way to Sunday, October 20.
The Liberty return to the Finals after falling to the Las Vegas Aces in last year's edition in four games. The Lynx, meanwhile, are back in the final round after making six such appearances between 2011 and 2017. They won four WNBA titles in that span.
The revival of an old dynasty in Minnesota? Or the beginning of a new one in New York, where the Liberty have never won a single WNBA championship? Those two questions and much more will be answered as the games get underway.
Game 1 will be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. on Thursday night. Here's a look at how much it would run you to see Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier, and the rest of the stars on the biggest stage in the W.
How Much Do WNBA Finals Tickets Cost?
As of writing, the average ticket price for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals as listed on Ticketmaster is somewhere in the $250-$300 range. For example, a ticket in Section 25, which is in the lower bowl and parallel to one basket, is currently on sale for $292. Seats closer to midcourt are going for about $250.
But, of course, those aren't the only choices. Especially if you just want to get in the door.
What Are the Cheapest Tickets for the 2024 WNBA Finals?
If the objective is to get to Barclays and watch the game without a care for quality of seat, there are numerous affordable options still available. As of writing, seats in the 200 level of the arena, which are in the upper bowl, can be had for as little as $43. The most expensive 200 level seat available is still only $99.
A great option for fans unwilling to drop big bucks to see the game in person.
What Are the Most Expensive Tickets for the 2024 WNBA Finals?
On the far other end of the spectrum, there are some real pricey tickets up for sale as tip-off for the Lynx and Liberty inches closer. The singular most expensive seat for Game 1 is currently listed at $4,674, which gets you a courtside seat underneath one of the baskets. Another $4,000 ticket will place you courtside across from one of the team benches.
Prices fall slightly after that huge number, but not by much. There are floorside seats available from $1,300 to $1,900. After those, prices drop steeply into the $500 range for the best seats in the lower bowl.
It should be a great series, no matter where you're watching.