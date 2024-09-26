Game 2 of Fever-Sun Playoff Series Was the WNBA's Most-Watched Game Ever on Cable
Throughout her first season in the WNBA, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was an unprecedented TV draw for the league. It was only fitting, then, that Clark helped set one final viewership record in her last game of the season—even in defeat.
The Connecticut Sun's 87–81 victory over the Fever in Game 2 of the WNBA first round Wednesday drew a television audience of 2.5 million viewers on ESPN—the largest cable audience in the history of the league.
Per ESPN's public relations department, viewership peaked at 3.4 million viewers. The best-of-three first round drew an average audience of 1.1 million viewers across all networks—the largest for an opening playoff round in WNBA history.
Clark, for her part, tallied 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Indiana's loss.
The Sun—who were paced by forward Alyssa Thomas's 19 points—will play the Minnesota Lynx in the league semifinals after sweeping the Fever.