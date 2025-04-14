Hailey Van Lith's Dad Sends Inspiring Message Ahead of WNBA Draft
On Monday night, Hailey Van Lith will hear her name called in the 2025 WNBA draft, officially turning a longtime dream into a reality.
Ahead of the draft, Van Lith's dad, Corey, recorded a touching message for his daughter, reminding her of all she has accomplished on her journey to finally reaching the WNBA.
"Your mom and I keep thinking back to how you ended up here at the WNBA draft," Corey said, via The Player's Tribune. "You always dreamed so big, and was determined to make your dreams your reality. In hindsight, this was one of your biggest strengths. Your ability to focus and to believe in yourself even though the outside was telling you you had no chance."
Corey continued: "The best memories I have is the late workouts in the gym after a hard workout, busting into a dance together. Your mom and I want you to take a minute and reflect on where you have come from and what you have accomplished. It's incredible. Then, after your name is called Monday night, continue to be the best version of yourself you can be. Be relentless, be undeniable. Let the WNBA and world know you are here. And here to stay. Congrats, I love you more than you'll ever know."
Van Lith played for Louisville and LSU before coming to TCU for the 2024-25 season and excelling. She was named the Big 12 Player of the Year this past season after averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. After five years of college basketball, and all the years Van Lith put in on the basketball court with her dad, she's headed to the WNBA.