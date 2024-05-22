SI

How to Watch Every Caitlin Clark WNBA Game on TV This Season

We have the prescription for the Indiana Fever.

Patrick Andres

May 18, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) applauds while looking at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
We live in a time of hyperbole, but the WNBA has never seen a prospect quite like Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

In four years at Iowa, Clark gradually evolved from a curiosity into a cultural icon—smashing scoring record and pulling in off-the wall television ratings, especially for the cord-cutting era. Now that she has taken her talents to the professional ranks, coverage of her celebrity has followed—particularly in Indiana, one of the most basketball-crazy states in the union.

Fortunately for those outside of the Hoosier State, Clark's exploits will be easy to follow on national television this year. Here's a look at how to watch Clark's 36 remaining games, beginning Wednesday. bold.

Caitlin Clark TV Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

TIME/TELEVISION

May 22

at Seattle Storm

10 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass

May 24

at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, ION

May 25

at Las Vegas Aces

9 p.m. ET, NBA TV

May 28

Los Angeles Sparks

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

May 30

Seattle Storm

7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

June 1

Chicago Sky

1 p.m. ET, NBA TV

June 2

at New York Liberty

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

June 7

at Washington Mystics

7:30 p.m. ET, ION

June 10

at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

June 13

Atlanta Dream

7 p.m ET, WNBA League Pass

June 16

Chicago Sky

12 p.m ET, CBS

June 19

Washington Mystics

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

June 21

at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, ION

June 23

at Chicago Sky

6 p.m. ET, NBA TV

June 27

at Seattle Storm

10 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

June 30

at Phoenix Mercury

3 p.m. ET, ESPN

July 2

at Las Vegas Aces

9:30 p.m ET, ESPN

July 6

New York Liberty

1 p.m. ET, CBS

July 10

Washington Mystics

12 p.m. ET, NBA TV

July 12

Phoenix Mercury

7:30 p.m. ET, ION

July 14

at Minnesota Lynx

4 p.m. ET, ESPN

July 17

at Dallas Wings

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Aug. 16

Phoenix Mercury

7:30 p.m. ET, ION

Aug. 18

Seattle Storm

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Aug. 24

at Minnesota Lynx

8 p.m ET, NBA TV

Aug. 26

at Atlanta Dream

7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Aug. 28

Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Aug. 30

at Chicago Sky

7:30 p.m. ET, ION

Sept. 1

at Dallas Wings

4 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Sept. 4

Los Angeles Sparks

7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Sept. 6

Minnesota Lynx

7:30 p.m. ET, ION

Sept. 8

Atlanta Dream

4 p.m ET, WNBA League Pass

Sept. 11

Las Vegas Aces

7 p.m ET, NBA TV

Sept. 13

Las Vegas Aces

7:30 p.m. ET, ION

Sept. 15

Dallas Wings

3 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass

Sept. 19

at Washington Mystics

7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime

What is WNBA League Pass and how do you sign up for it?

WNBA League Pass, like its NBA counterpart, is a catch-all service that allows you to watch every out-of-market game.

Launched in 2016, the service offers an annual package for $34.99 and a monthly package for $12.99. You can sign up for that here.

Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES