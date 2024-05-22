How to Watch Every Caitlin Clark WNBA Game on TV This Season
We live in a time of hyperbole, but the WNBA has never seen a prospect quite like Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
In four years at Iowa, Clark gradually evolved from a curiosity into a cultural icon—smashing scoring record and pulling in off-the wall television ratings, especially for the cord-cutting era. Now that she has taken her talents to the professional ranks, coverage of her celebrity has followed—particularly in Indiana, one of the most basketball-crazy states in the union.
Fortunately for those outside of the Hoosier State, Clark's exploits will be easy to follow on national television this year. Here's a look at how to watch Clark's 36 remaining games, beginning Wednesday. bold.
Caitlin Clark TV Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME/TELEVISION
May 22
at Seattle Storm
10 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass
May 24
at Los Angeles Sparks
10 p.m. ET, ION
May 25
at Las Vegas Aces
9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
May 28
Los Angeles Sparks
7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
May 30
Seattle Storm
7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
June 1
Chicago Sky
1 p.m. ET, NBA TV
June 2
at New York Liberty
7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
June 7
at Washington Mystics
7:30 p.m. ET, ION
June 10
at Connecticut Sun
7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
June 13
Atlanta Dream
7 p.m ET, WNBA League Pass
June 16
Chicago Sky
12 p.m ET, CBS
June 19
Washington Mystics
7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
June 21
at Atlanta Dream
7:30 p.m. ET, ION
June 23
at Chicago Sky
6 p.m. ET, NBA TV
June 27
at Seattle Storm
10 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
June 30
at Phoenix Mercury
3 p.m. ET, ESPN
July 2
at Las Vegas Aces
9:30 p.m ET, ESPN
July 6
New York Liberty
1 p.m. ET, CBS
July 10
Washington Mystics
12 p.m. ET, NBA TV
July 12
Phoenix Mercury
7:30 p.m. ET, ION
July 14
at Minnesota Lynx
4 p.m. ET, ESPN
July 17
at Dallas Wings
7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Aug. 16
Phoenix Mercury
7:30 p.m. ET, ION
Aug. 18
Seattle Storm
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Aug. 24
at Minnesota Lynx
8 p.m ET, NBA TV
Aug. 26
at Atlanta Dream
7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Aug. 28
Connecticut Sun
7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Aug. 30
at Chicago Sky
7:30 p.m. ET, ION
Sept. 1
at Dallas Wings
4 p.m. ET, NBA TV
Sept. 4
Los Angeles Sparks
7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Sept. 6
Minnesota Lynx
7:30 p.m. ET, ION
Sept. 8
Atlanta Dream
4 p.m ET, WNBA League Pass
Sept. 11
Las Vegas Aces
7 p.m ET, NBA TV
Sept. 13
Las Vegas Aces
7:30 p.m. ET, ION
Sept. 15
Dallas Wings
3 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass
Sept. 19
at Washington Mystics
7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
What is WNBA League Pass and how do you sign up for it?
WNBA League Pass, like its NBA counterpart, is a catch-all service that allows you to watch every out-of-market game.
Launched in 2016, the service offers an annual package for $34.99 and a monthly package for $12.99. You can sign up for that here.