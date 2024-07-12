Image Perfectly Displays Angel Reese's On-Court Gravity As WNBA Rookie
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is in the midst of a historic debut WNBA season, tallying double-doubles in 15 straight games and counting.
One fan narrative that has followed the LSU product around early in her career is that she isn't guarded as closely as other star first-year players—Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, for example.
A screengrab from the Sky's 91–76 loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday indicates otherwise.
Reese, who scored on this play off a pass from teammate Lindsay Allen, had the entire Liberty team surrounding her in the paint, trying to prevent her from scoring.
In 30 minutes Thursday, Reese tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass. She grabbed five boards in the fourth quarter alone to keep her double-double streak alive heading into the Sky's rematch against the Liberty on Saturday afternoon.
Reese is one of the front-runners to claim the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award this season. In 22 games, Reese has registered 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest. She is one of four WNBA players to average a double-double thus far, joining A'ja Wilson, Dearica Hamby, and Napheesa Collier.
Reese's closest competition for the Rookie of the Year is Clark, who is averaging 16.7 points per game on 34.2% shooting from three-point range in her first 23 games.