Karlie Samuelson Found Out About Trade to Lynx After a 10-Hour Flight With No Wi-Fi
Ahead of Monday's 2025 WNBA draft, veteran guard Karlie Samuelson was traded from the Washington Mystics to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for a '26 first-round pick. Heading into her seventh professional season, the 29-year-old apparently found out about the move in unceremonious fashion.
Just over two hours after the Lynx announced the transaction, Samuelson posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she received the news after stepping off a ten-hour flight with no Wi-Fi.
"Traded mid 10 hour flight with no wifi is crazyyyyyyyy," she wrote.
That's quite the notification to receive after turning off airplane mode. Cold world.
Samuelson eventually seemed to warm up to the idea of heading to Minnesota, quote-posting the Lnyx's announcement saying, "Wow! Haven’t processed this all yet but I am extremely excited about this!!! Let’s go Lynx!!!!"
Samuelson heads to the Lynx coming off a season where she averaged a career-high 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 29 games for the Mystics. She started 19 games in her lone season with Washington.
Minnesota also added three more players to their roster on Monday night, selecting forwards Anastasiia Kosu, Dalayah Daniels and Aubrey Griffin in the WNBA draft.