Kelsey Plum Takes Jab at Caitlin Clark in Awkward Presser Moment After All-Star Game
Saturday's WNBA All-Star game was all about the players, with every athlete who made the trip to Indianapolis putting on a united front in the face of the union's ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the league.
WNBA vet and four-time All-Star Kelsey Plum might not have gotten the group chat memo, though.
After the All-Star game, Plum spoke about the powerful moment when all the WNBA players took off their jackets and revealed "Pay us what you owe us" warm-up shirts to send a simple and blunt message to the league.
Yet during Plum's postgame presser, she oddly singled out Team Caitlin Clark for not being "very present" in Saturday morning's meeting when the players were planning their shirt demonstration.
"Not to tattletale but, zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," Plum said.
That prompted Sabrina Ionescu, who was a member of Team Clark, to make a bemused expression and then roll her eyes.
"That really needed to be mentioned," Ionescu replied, eliciting awkward chuckles from the room.
Plum likely didn't mean anything serious with her unprovoked diss directed at Team Clark, but it was still a weird and off-putting thing to say given the current climate.
That said, Plum, who serves as first vice president on the WNBA players' association (which is the union), has been extremely vocal about the players' demands for higher salaries and a bigger share of league revenue, among other pressing issues. No harm, no foul for Plum this time, though she may want to save the jokes for after a new CBA agreement hopefully gets finalized.