Kylie Kelce Dropped Her NSFW Take on Why WNBA Players Deserve More Money

She nailed it.

Kristen Wong

Podcast host Kylie Kelce delivered a simple breakdown on why WNBA players deserve more money amid the players' union's ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the league.
Not gonna lie, Kylie Kelce is pretty good at breaking down the WNBA players' collective bargaining agreement demands.

The die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan briefly swerved into the world of the WNBA in the latest episode of her podcast and gave a blunt, NSFW explanation for why the W's players deserve more money.

"This feels very much like f--- around and find out energy," Kelce said. "The league, f---ing around, the players said, 'Find out, check out my shirt.'"

Kelce continued to drop nothing but facts about the WNBA players' association's ongoing tense CBA negotiations with the league, noting that players currently receive just around 9% of the league's revenue and that the W's new media rights deal will significantly increase the league's total valuation.

"Players are just looking for a bigger share of the revenue," continued Kelce. "The people whose argument is that they are not bringing in as much money as the men can kick rocks. Because that is not what the WNBA [players] are trying to do. ... We need to make sure that our female athletes know that they can be compensated appropriately for being someone worth following. They are role models to young women everywhere, and they are bringing in the revenue that they should get a share of."

The only mistake Kelce made was ending her last sentence with a preposition.

In all seriousness, though, the WNBA players' demands are only going to get louder from here on out. It's great to see their grievances get picked up my more mainstream, non-WNBA media outlets amid what's expected to be a long and grueling fight for higher pay and revenue share.

