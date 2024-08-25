LeBron James, Caitlin Clark Share Emotional Tributes to Lynx Legend Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx legend Maya Moore received a jersey retirement ceremony for the ages on Saturday night.
A year after Moore officially retired from the WNBA, her No. 23 jersey was retired to the rafters at Target Center following the Lynx’s 90–80 win over the Indiana Fever. In front of a record Lynx home crowd of 19,023, Moore was honored with a sweet video montage as well as a customized chest of Jordan basketball shoes, as she was the first woman to sign with the shoe brand.
During her emotional night, Moore also received love from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who posted a simple message on X (formerly known as Twitter) praising the six-time All-Star and her legacy.
James wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS 23!!!! Absolute LEGEND!!”
In addition, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark spoke briefly about Moore’s impact ahead of Saturday’s game, telling reporters that Moore was “the person for me growing up.”
Clark fondly reminisced on meeting Moore in a postgame Q&A years ago.
“I didn’t have a Sharpie, and I was at the age where I didn’t have a phone, so I kind of just ran away from my dad because I wanted to meet the players,” Clark said. “And I just ran up to her and I gave her a hug. There’s no documentation of that moment, but obviously, in my brain, that was one of the most pivotal moments probably in my entire basketball career.”
Moore, a former two-time NCAA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, helped the Lynx win four WNBA titles (2011, ‘13, ‘15, ‘17) during her eight seasons in Minnesota. The 2014 MVP stepped away from basketball in 2019 to help her now-husband, Jonathan Irons, win his release from prison and never returned to the court, ending her WNBA career at 29 years old.
Moore's No. 23 will be the fifth retired in franchise history. She joins her fellow starters from the four-time WNBA title-winning team—Lindsay Whalen, Sylvia Fowles, Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus—as the only Lynx players to have their jersey forever enshrined in the rafters.