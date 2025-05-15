Liberty's Starting Forward to Miss 2025 Season After Suffering Injury During Unrivaled
The New York Liberty will be without one of their starting forwards, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, for the entirety of the 2025 season after she suffered an acute meniscus injury to her left knee during Unrivaled's inaugural season.
Laney-Hamilton underwent surgery in March to repair the meniscus, and she was given a five-to-six month timeline to return to the court. Because of that timeline, the Liberty shut her down for the whole season.
Even though she won't be playing, Laney-Hamilton is expected to be present at the Liberty's home season opener on Saturday so she can celebrate the Liberty's 2024 WNBA title alongside her teammates. The championship banner will be raised at Barclays Center and the team will receive their championship rings.
"Our hearts break for Betnijah that she will not be able to take the court this season," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "Betnijah gave us everything last season en route to becoming a WNBA champion. We look forward to celebrating with B on Saturday as we raise the franchise's first championship banner. We will continue to ensure that she receives the best possible care throughout her rehabilitation process."
Laney-Hamilton started in 25 of 28 game appearances last season, averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She missed 12 games last season with right knee issues.