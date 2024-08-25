Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Changes Tune on Caitlin Clark Ahead of Fever Matchup
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve’s latest comments on Caitlin Clark took on a starkly different tone ahead of the Lynx’s matchup against the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.
Over a month ago when the two teams last met in Minneapolis, Reeve was asked for her thoughts on the Fever fans in attendance and said, “I don’t give two s--ts.”
Ahead of Saturday’s game, Reeve had a much more glowing and laudatory response to facing Clark and Indiana.
“What I have seen, coming into the season and watching her in college, I said the single best thing that [Clark] does that young players don’t do is she plays at an incredible pace,” Reeve said. “I know the sexier part is the logo three, but pace and passing is what makes her exceptional in my mind.
“You’re all standing here, I don’t think it’s just for Maya Moore’s jersey into the rafters, at least I hope some of you are here for that. Every city that’s she’s in… I thought it was really cool her senior year of college to see that take hold, it wasn’t just the Iowa fans. It wasn’t just that they sold out Carver. She became a roadshow. And I don’t remember seeing that in my time.”
This past summer, Reeve coached Team USA to their eighth straight Olympic gold medal in the Paris Games. Clark’s Olympic snub was a hotly debated topic at the time, though it’s undeniable that the 22-year-old guard will eventually get her chance to shine on the international stage.
Clark is currently leading the WNBA with 8.3 assists per game and is looking to help the Fever clinch their third consecutive victory out of the Olympic break.