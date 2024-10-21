Lynx's Napheesa Collier Subtly Calls Out Controversial Game 5 Calls in Instagram Post
The Minnesota Lynx lost in heartbreaking fashion to the New York Liberty in overtime in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.
Lynx star Napheesa Collier posted quite a few Instagram photos to commemorate the team's finals run, but she made sure to subtly diss some of the controversial Game 5 calls in the post, too.
The first 13 of the 16 photos in the Instagram slide showed more of the happier moments of the season, but the last three photos highlighted those controversial calls. The last picture showcased her teammate Alanna Smith's foul on Breanna Stewart in the last seconds of regulation. Minnesota challenged the foul, but it was upheld and Stewart drained free throws to send the game into overtime.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve later called out the refs and argued that the game was "stolen" from them. It's safe to assume Collier feels similarly as she posted a picture of the foul.
"Gut wrenching end to an incredible season," Collier wrote. "I have loved every minute of being around this team, I love you guys sm you have made this the most incredible year. Huge thank you to our coaches and staff, you guys are so amazing. And thanks to all the fans for supporting us this season, we’ll be back."
Many fans felt the same, including NBA star LeBron James, that it wasn't a foul.
The first controversial call photo Collier posted was a non-call from Kayla Thornton seemingly hitting Collier's face as she was driving to the hoop. The next photo is of another controversial call on Smith on Jonquel Jones.