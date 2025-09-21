Lynx Will Be Without Key Player Throughout Remainder of WNBA Playoffs
The Lynx will be without guard DiJonai Carrington as they pursue their first championship title since 2017. Carrington, who was traded from the Wings to the Lynx in August, suffered a foot sprain in Minnesota's playoff win over the Valkyries earlier this week, and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
Carrington, the 2024 Most Improved Player, has averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game off the bench since arriving in Minnesota this summer. She scored 11 points in the Lynx's comeback win over Golden State on Wednesday, but will now be on the sidelines for the rest of the postseason.
The Lynx are set to face the Mercury in the WNBA semifinals, as they look to return to the Finals, where they fell to the Liberty a year ago. Minnesota has been the best team in the league this season with a 34-10 record, and are clear contenders to bring home the franchise's fifth championship.