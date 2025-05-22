Mics Caught Paige Bueckers Ruthlessly Snitching to Ref About Her Opponent Cheating
Paige Bueckers played her third WNBA game on Wednesday night, posting 12 points and 10 assists in a four-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx. As belied by the statline the former UConn superstar isn't having too much trouble acclimating to the professional game—which includes making her thoughts about officiating very clear.
During Bueckers's double-double performance against the Lynx a hot mic picked up the 2025 No. 1 pick ruthlessly snitching on Lynx forward Jessica Shepard for traveling.
"Hey! Fifteen travels every time she touches it!" Bueckers can be heard hollering at the referee on the baseline.
A bold move from the rookie, but if Chris Paul's entire career is any indication, snitches are the ones who get a good whistle from the referee. Anything for a win.
Bueckers is averaging 13.7 points along with 6.7 assists per game so far this year. Her next contest comes on Saturday against the Atlanta Dream.