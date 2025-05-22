SI

Mics Caught Paige Bueckers Ruthlessly Snitching to Ref About Her Opponent Cheating

Bueckers is acclimating quickly to the W.

Liam McKeone

Bueckers isn't shy despite her rookie status
Bueckers isn't shy despite her rookie status / Lynx-Wings broadcas
In this story:

Paige Bueckers played her third WNBA game on Wednesday night, posting 12 points and 10 assists in a four-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx. As belied by the statline the former UConn superstar isn't having too much trouble acclimating to the professional game—which includes making her thoughts about officiating very clear.

During Bueckers's double-double performance against the Lynx a hot mic picked up the 2025 No. 1 pick ruthlessly snitching on Lynx forward Jessica Shepard for traveling.

"Hey! Fifteen travels every time she touches it!" Bueckers can be heard hollering at the referee on the baseline.

A bold move from the rookie, but if Chris Paul's entire career is any indication, snitches are the ones who get a good whistle from the referee. Anything for a win.

Bueckers is averaging 13.7 points along with 6.7 assists per game so far this year. Her next contest comes on Saturday against the Atlanta Dream.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/WNBA