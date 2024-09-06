Mystics' Karlie Samuelson Sporting Nasty Bruise After Taking an Elbow to the Face
Karlie Samuelson came off the bench to score 13 points in the first half of the Washington Mystics' game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night. She also took one of the hardest hits of the WNBA season.
During the second quarter, Samuelson took a Kahleah Copper elbow to the head and was left with a nasty hematoma that you usually don't see unless you're watching a UFC event. The bruise had already started to blow up by the time she got to the bench.
Ouch. Officials reviewed the play but didn't upgrade it from a common foul.
Samuelson made a three almost as soon as play resumed. She hit her first four three-point attempts of the game.
UPDATE: Samuelson finished with 19 points on six shots. She made all five of her three-pointers. The Mystic won 90-77.