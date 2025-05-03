Paige Bueckers Dismisses 'Expectations' of Living Up to Last Year's Rookie Class
Paige Bueckers made her WNBA debut on Friday during the Dallas Wings' opening preseason game of the season against the Las Vegas Aces. In her first action in the pros, Bueckers scored 10 points with four rebounds and one assist as the Wings fell 112-78 to the Aces.
Coming out of UConn as a national champion and the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, excitement is high for Bueckers's rookie season, as are expectations. Not only was Bueckers the consensus top prospect in her class, but she follows the successful 2024 rookie class that produced two WNBA All-Stars in Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
Though the 2024 class prospered early on as rookies, Bueckers fully dismissed feeling any expectations because of their accomplishments.
"No expectations," Bueckers said. "I feel like that comes from an outside source so just building with the team here. Trying to get better every single day like I talk about every single time. Don't worry about expectations, don't set yourself to a ceiling of what you can achieve, but just try to be better and win the day. Expectations are a narrative that the media tries to create. Not letting outside sources in is really the expectation."
There will be plenty of talk and expectations surrounding Bueckers throughout her rookie season, but it's clear she has a firm approach to handling these narratives so that they don't sway her.
Bueckers returns to action next Saturday for the Wings' second and last preseason game. She will make her WNBA debut on May 16 against the Minnesota Lynx.