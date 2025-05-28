Paige Bueckers's First WNBA Win Comes in Connecticut Following Standout Performance
Paige Bueckers got the first win of her young WNBA career Tuesday night following an impressive performance with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds. The dominant 109-87 road win over the Connecticut Sun gives Bueckers's Dallas Wings their first victory after an 0-4 start.
After a storied career at UConn which culminated in a national title last season, Bueckers got her first career WNBA win in the state she called home for her collegiate career.
With the strong showing, she became the first player in WNBA history with 60 points and 30 assists through their first five games, according to ESPN.
Her new co-star Arike Ogunbowale had 19 points, including 15 in the third quarter, to help lift Dallas toward the convincing win. Following the game, Bueckers—the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft—shared a smile and a hug with Sun guard Marina Mabrey after the two spent some time jawing during the contest.
With plenty of former UConn Huskies players spread across the WNBA—including Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Tina Charles and Bria Hartley with the Sun—Bueckers got to have a moment with some fellow alums after her big night, too.
Before leaving the floor, she spent time signing autographs for the fans who watched her play at UConn through her collegiate career.
After a special night, the Wings move to 1-4 early in Bueckers's rookie season. They wrap up a four-game road trip Thursday in Chicago against the Sky, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET.