Paige Bueckers Got Her Rookie of the Year Trophy in the Most Unexpected Way
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers officially won the WNBA's 2025 Rookie of the Year award on Tuesday afternoon, an honor that was widely expected—given her electric first season in the league.
What was unexpected, however, was how she actually received the award. Ahead of an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Bueckers took the program's famous walk through the Spirit Tunnel and as she made it halfway through, was stopped by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
"I bet I'm the last person you thought you'd see on this cool spirit tunnel," she said as Bueckers sported a cheerful grin. "But I'm here to present you with the 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. Congratulations."
Check it out here:
Bueckers then continued the walk towards the show's stage as the crew chanted "Rookie of the Year!" An awesome moment for the 23-year-old.
Over 36 games played in 2025, Bueckers tallied 692 points and 194 assists—both of which are the third-most in a season by a rookie in WNBA history—and also set the Wings’ rookie scoring record. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game over the campaign and with a 44-point game against the Aces in August, became the first rookie in league history to notch a 40+ point game.
Needless to say, Bueckers's Rookie of the Year honor—and the way she received the trophy—were incredibly well-deserved.