SI

Paige Bueckers Ends Rookie Year Paying Homage to a Basketball Great

Stephen Douglas

Paige Bueckers paid homage to LeBron James after this basket.
Paige Bueckers paid homage to LeBron James after this basket. / Photo by Tim Heitman / NBAE via Getty Images
In this story:

Paige Bueckers capped off a historic rookie season with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Mercury on Thursday night. While the Wings finished tied for the worst record in the league, Bueckers said that she knew when she looked back at her rookie season at the end of her career she'd be really appreciative.

Despite the lack of wins, Bueckers put on a show more often than not and that was true to the very last game when she took advantage of the modern interpretation of a legal move and stepped through for an easy layup after picking up her dribble around the free throw line. It was undeniably smooth and Bueckers broke out the signature celebration of one of the best to ever play the game as she ran back up the court.

LeBron James usually feels a little more contact when he does his flexing shrug, but if Buckers has proved anything this season it's that she can get away with whatever she wants on a basketball court.

She had her first double-digit assist game in May and ended up with the third highest assist total by a rookie ever, had her first 30 point game in June and then scored a career-high 44 in August, which is tied for the 10th most points scored in a game in league history.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/WNBA