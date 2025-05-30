Paige Bueckers Set to Miss Time As She Enters Concussion Protocol
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has suffered the first setback of her young WNBA career.
Bueckers has entered concussion protocol and will miss at least two Wings game, the team announced Friday afternoon via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
Per Philippou, Bueckers, 23, will be evaluated after Dallas's game against the Seattle Storm Tuesday. The earliest date she could potentially return is June 6, when the Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks.
In six games with Dallas, the UConn product is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game; the last of those figures ranks fifth in the league.
Despite Bueckers' rock-solid play early, the Wings have struggled to find their footing. Dallas is currently 1-5 and last in the Western Conference. On Thursday, the team wasted 15 points from Bueckers on top of a 37-point outing from guard Arike Ogunbowale—losing 97–92 to the Chicago Sky.
The Wings are scheduled to meet the Sky in Texas on Saturday.