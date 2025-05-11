Paige Bueckers Reacts After Winning First Preseason Game in WNBA With Wings
Paige Bueckers earned the first preseason win of her WNBA career on Saturday, helping the Dallas Wings defeat the Toyota Antelopes of Japan 119-52. The prized No. 1 draft pick made her WNBA debut a week ago on the road against the Las Vegas Aces, scoring 10 points for her team in a 112-78 loss.
Playing in front of the home crowd for the first time, Bueckers scored 15 points with five rebounds and six assists. She showed her chemistry with Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale on the court, connecting on multiple passes with her teammate during the game.
What made the win better was the electrifying home crowd, who were excited to see Bueckers play her first game at home, and for some fans, even get her autograph.
"It's amazing," Bueckers said after the game. "The turnout, just the environment itself, they love women's basketball here. To be able to start this season off with a great environment like this, to show out in front of Dallas, to feel that embrace for the first time, it's been amazing.
Bueckers will officially make her WNBA regular season debut at home next Friday, when the Wings host the Minnesota Lynx to open their season.