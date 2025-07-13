Paige Bueckers Steals the Ball From Caitlin Clark, Gets And-One in Tough Sequence
The Dallas Wings are having a rough go of things against the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon in Paige Bueckers's first WNBA matchup against Caitlin Clark.
The short-handed Wings dug themselves into a double-digit hole early on and appear to have no answer for Clark and the Fever, who never took their foot off the pedal and put up 64 points in the first half, the most any WNBA team has scored in a half this season.
Despite the Wings' woes, Bueckers still managed to dazzle on the court and is getting things done on her own. The Wings rookie was involved in a cool sequence late in the third when she stole the ball from Clark and then dribbled down the court to make a layup over Sophie Cunningham—and got the and-one.
Check out that tough play below:
Bueckers, the Rookie of the Year favorite, has seemingly been everywhere on the court, putting together another complete performance despite what will likely be another disappointing Wings loss.
As for a small silver lining, Bueckers made some cool history against Clark, becoming the fastest guard since fellow UConn alum Diana Taurasi to reach 300+ points, 50+ rebounds and 50+ assists in her career.