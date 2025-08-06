Paige Bueckers Trolled Former WNBA MVP by Twirling Finger to Ask for a Replay
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings played their first and only game of the season at the Barclays Center on Tuesday night as they lost to the New York Liberty 85-76. Bueckers had 21 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in the loss.
She also provided a number of highlights, including a very amusing moment where she scored and drew a foul on reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, who vehemently disagreed with the call and immediately looked towards the Liberty bench while twirling her finger in the air to ask for a review.
Bueckers saw this as she headed to the free throw line and joined in by twirling her own finger, eventually meeting Jones near the charity stripe.
The Liberty bench agreed with the trolling Bueckers and did not challenge the call, which allowed Bueckers to take and make the free throw.
Jones, who led the Liberty with 15 points and 10 rebounds, had the last laugh as the Liberty handed the Wings their 22nd loss of the season.