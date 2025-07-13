Paige Bueckers Had Uplifting Gesture for Slumping Wings Teammate After Loss to Fever
The Dallas Wings suffered a disappointing 19-point loss Sunday against the Indiana Fever, getting blown out on the road, 102–83.
It was a game to forget for veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale, who made her first appearance since late June after being sidelined for two weeks with an injury to her left thumb. In her return to action, shots simply weren't falling for the 28-year-old, who went 0-for-10 from the field and had just two points across 28 minutes.
After the game, Wings coach Chris Koclanes was asked about Ogunbowale's performance. After his answer, rookie point guard Paige Bueckers interjected and added a bit of her own perspective on the situation, coming to the defense of her teammate.
"This is the best that she's responded to things. It might not have been her night shooting the ball, (but) it didn’t take her out of the game," Bueckers said, via Melissa Triebwasser of Winsidr.
Although still in her rookie season, Bueckers has immediately stepped up as a leadership figure for the rebuilding Wings. She showcased as much during her postgame comments when she went out of her way to shine some light on the positive contributions Ogunbowale made despite her lackluster shooting performance.
Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star, will look to get back on track and shake off the rust during Dallas's next game which comes Wednesday, July 16 against the Las Vegas Aces.